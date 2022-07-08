Sudbury church collecting scrap cars

If you’re looking to get rid of an old scrap car, look no further than Christ the King Church.

The church will be partnering with local scrap companies as part of an effort to raise funds for much needed repairs.

“During COVID, we sort of shut down a bit of the church, but now that we’re fully open, we want to raise some funds to restore and renew the front entrance of our church,” said fundraising committee member Chris Narozanski. “Currently, our front stairs which let patrons access the front of the church are not accessible, because they’re too dangerous. There’s falling concrete, and they’ve effectively closed as of two years ago.”

Anyone with an old vehicle is invited to call representatives of the church, who will then organize for a scrap company to assess the value of the car and pick it up free of charge. The money for the value of the vehicle will be donated from the company to the church’s fundraiser.

Car donors will be provided with a charitable income tax receipt for the value of the vehicle.

“Many people have vehicles sitting around that they think they’re gonna fix up one day or that they can’t afford to fix, that need to be brought to the scrap yard,” said Narozanski. “People can bring their own scrap cars to the scrap yard or call up institutions, but they won’t get any kind of charitable tax receipt.”

It’s a novel idea that was inspired by another parish on Manitoulin Island, which he said found great success, raising anywhere from $10 to $20,000 a year.

With an estimated project cost of $600,000 — which will include demolition, engineering permits, and reconstruction — the church needs all the support it can get.

“We really need the help on our front stairs,” he said. “This is a great way for someone to clean up their yard, get rid of an old car they don’t want, and get a charitable income tax receipt for it at the same time. You don’t have to be a parishioner to donate. You can just call us and we’ll take care of it for you.”

To donate your old car or truck to Christ the King Church, contact Michele at 705-507-0603 or Christ at 705-691-1086.

Mia Jensen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star