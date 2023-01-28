Sudbury-based exploration company hopes to soon become a nickel producer

Sudbury-based mining company SPC Nickel is hoping a new acquisition will put it on the track from exploration to production.

SPC Nickel announced this week an agreement with Vale on the Crean Hill 3 property, a nickel-copper deposit adjacent to its own Lockerby East project.

"We acquired the property (in) 2016," said Grant Mourre, CEO of SPC. "We've been working on and off with Vale to come to some sort of arrangement on the property adjacent to us. We started discussions about a year ago and after a good, solid 12 months, we finally came to some terms that we're both happy with."

The agreement allows SPC to consolidate the Crean Hill 3 property with the West Graham copper-nickel deposit on the Lockerby East site. The property hosts a historic 11 million tonne resource dating back to 2009.

Prior to the agreement, Mourre said at least half of the deposit sat on Vale-owned land.

"In order to use the best practices for evaluating, developing, and hopefully mining the property, it was crucial to remove that property boundary and look at the whole resource," he said. "It really makes the most sense from an economic point of view."

Located close to the surface, SPC intends to examine the deposit as a potential site for open pit mining.

For SPC, it's a new asset with a good potential. With demand for nickel and copper high as electric vehicle production expands, the venture could prove profitable if the deposit bears fruit.

Nickel and copper are key elements needed for the production of electric vehicle batteries.

"It's an opportunity to unlock the potential of this property," said Mourre. "I think we both recognize that these two assets on their own were probably not going to go anything, but the combined asset certainly did have a good opportunity to become a new producer of nickel and copper."

SPC is not paying up front to acquire the asset. Instead, the agreement seals a profit-sharing model based on the profits generated from the project after production begins.

Story continues

In 2023, SPC will begin work on a feasibility study. While the deadline for completion is June 30, 2026, that timeline could be extended to 2028.

Once complete, SPC will acquire 100 per cent interest in the surface and mineral rights of the Crean 3 property, while Vale will have net-profit interests, including certain rights and royalties across the project.

"If feasibility is positive and we're happy with the result, the next stage is construction and development," said Mourre. "We estimate it'll be probably two years to get the site into production and we could be looking at a 10 year mine life, maybe longer."

He added that job creation estimates are not yet available, but that should become clearer as assessment of the site progresses.

"This is something we're really excited about," he said. "We've been working on this for a very long time. I think that this will be a big stepping stone for us to move out of the exploration phase as a company into hopefully becoming a producer."

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

mjensen@postmedia.com

Twitter: @mia_rjensen

Mia Jensen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star