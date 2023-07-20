Sudan's rivals agreed to further talks as civil war entered its fourth month

As the war in Sudan entered its fourth month mid-July, an army delegation returned to the Saudi city of Jeddah to resume truce talks last weekend. The entire Sahel region is now impacted by the conflict.



The Saudi and US-brokered talks were adjourned last month after a several truces were violated.

Before the Jeddah talks were suspended, US mediators had grown increasingly frustrated with both sides' reluctance to work towards a sustained truce.

Sudan's East African neighbours also tried to encourage mediation, via the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Kenyan President William Ruto, who wants to lead the IGAD talks, had a telephone call with Sudan’s military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan last Sunday.

Khartoum's foreign ministry had previously objected to Ruto's leadership, accusing Nairobi of siding with the RSF.

Egypt also tried to increase peace efforts by receiving Sudan's neighbours for a meeting in Cairo on Thursday last week.

Destabilising the Sahel region

Since it began on April 15, fighting has already killed more than 3,000 lives, and displaced more than three million people with half a million fleeing to Egypt, Central African Republic, Sudan, and Chad.



