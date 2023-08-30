Sudan's general in Egypt to try to end to the bloody civil war

On his first trip abroad since the outbreak of war in April, Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, visited Egypt on Tuesday in an attempt to reopen peace talks.

Burhan met one of his key allies, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in El Alamein on Egypt's north coast.

Burhan flew from Port Sudan and told al-Sisi that his forces faced "rebel groups who have committed war crimes in their attempt to seize power."

Sisi's office said the Egyptian president had "reaffirmed Egypt's firm position in standing by Sudan and supporting its "security, stability and territorial integrity".

Speaking to Egyptian media on Tuesday, Burhan said Sudan's military is "committed to ending the war" and "does not seek to continue ruling the country".

He said: "We seek free, fair elections where the Sudanese people can decide what they want."

The war between Burhan and his former deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has raged since 15 April, killing thousands and displacing millions.

Bloody civil war

For months, the RSF had besieged Burhan inside his military headquarters in Khartoum, but last week the general made his first foray outside the compound.

He arrived on Monday in Port Sudan, where he made a fiery address to his troops, vowing to "put an end to the rebellion".

His comments came a day after Daglo released a 10-point "vision" that is designed to end the war and build "a new state".

The plan calls for "civilian rule based on democratic norms" and "a single, professional, national military institution".

(with newswires)



