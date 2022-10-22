Sudan's Blue Nile region declares state of emergency amid ethnic clashes

The governor of Sudan's southern Blue Nile state declared a state of emergency Friday, giving security forces full powers to stop ethnic fighting that has left 150 people dead. The situation has worsened since last year's coup by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

"The state of emergency is decreed in the whole of Blue Nile State for 30 days," said the provincial decree seen by AFP for the state bordering South Sudan and Ethiopia.

It called on commanders of the police, army, intelligence services and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces "to intervene by all possible means to stop inter-tribal fighting".

Clashes in Blue Nile broke out last week after reported disputes over land between members of the Hausa people and rival groups, with residents reporting hundreds fleeing intense gunfire and homes set ablaze.

The fighting has centred around the Wad al-Mahi area near Roseires, some 500 kilometres (310 miles) south of the capital Khartoum.

"A total of 150 people, including women, children and elderly, were killed between Wednesday and Thursday," said the head of Wad al-Mahi hospital, Abbas Moussa. "Around 86 people were also wounded in the violence."

Deepening political unrest

The authorities had imposed a night-time curfew on Monday after 13 people were killed in clashes between the Hausa and rival groups, according to the UN, but the violence then flared again.

On Thursday, several hundred people demonstrated in the Blue Nile capital, Damazin, shouting: "No to violence". Some demanded the state's Governor Ahmed al-Omda Badi be sacked, accusing him of not protecting them.

