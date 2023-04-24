What is happening in Sudan and how many British nationals are being evacuated?

British nationals remain trapped in Sudan as fighting continues (AP)

At least 413 people have been killed in Sudan since fighting broke out on Saturday, April 15, with 4,000 more wounded in the conflict.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that local hospitals in the African country are running out of critical supplies, including blood for transfusions, to treat the injured.

Global governments, including the UK, have expressed “deep concern” about the conflict in the capital city of Khartoum and throughout the country. The fighting has escalated to involve armoured vehicles, truck-mounted machine guns, and war planes.

Here’s what triggered the fighting in Khartoum and throughout the rest of Sudan.

Why is there fighting in Sudan?

The conflict centres on a struggle between General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the commander of the armed forces, and General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (also known as Hemedti), the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group. Both groups had joined forces in the past to overthrow Islamist autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019, but are now locked in a disagreement about the integration of the RSF into the military.

Mr Hemedti has labelled Gen Burhan a “criminal” and accused the RSF of launching a coup in the country, amid smoke pouring out of buildings across the capital. Residents have been forced to take shelter in their homes.

How many people have been killed so far in Sudan?

The WHO said on Friday, April 21, that 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured in Sudan since intense fighting broke out.

The organisation has so far recorded 11 attacks on health facilities in the country and has called for such attacks to cease, spokesperson Margaret Harris said.

Unicef spokesperson James Elder said that at least nine children had been reported killed in the fighting and that more than 50 had been injured.

"Sudan already has one of the highest rates of malnutrition among children in the world," Mr Elder said. "And now critical life-saving care for an estimated 50,000 severely acutely malnourished children has been disrupted. This is life-threatening."

Unicef, the United Nations Children’s Fund, is responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

Will there be a civil war in Sudan?

Yassir Abdullah, the managing editor of the Al-Sudani newspaper, has warned that Sudan is heading for “all-out civil war”, as reported by Sky News.

“This is deeply serious,” Mr Abdullah said. “If there is no intervention from armed forces leadership to stop the fighting, we are headed to an all-out civil war.

“This is a threat to the stability of the country as a whole. There are no winners here.”

An evacuation is held to get foreign nationals out of Sudan (AP)

How are different countries evacuating their citizens?

Sudan’s conflict has stranded thousands of foreigners, including diplomats and aid workers, and countries are working to evacuate their nationals.

Several evacuations are being carried out by air vehicles. Others are via Port Sudan on the Red Sea, which is about 650 kilometres (400 miles) north-east of Khartoum, but about 800km (500 miles) by road.

This is the status of some evacuations:

British armed forces staged a "complex and rapid” evacuation of all diplomatic staff and their families from Sudan, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday. Mr Sunak said the Government was pursuing every avenue to end the bloodshed and ensure the safety of British nationals. The UK is working with France, for where a plane carrying about 100 people left Khartoum on Sunday for Djibouti with a second plane carrying a similar number preparing to take off.

Germany has flown out 311 people, while officials in Rome have said that some 140 Italians would be evacuated.

United States special forces evacuated all government personnel and their dependents, as well as several diplomats from other countries, from the embassy on Saturday. They used helicopters that flew from a base in Djibouti and refuelled in Ethiopia.

Other countries are also working with citizens to rescue hundreds of residents from Sudan.