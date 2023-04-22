Sudan: Rishi Sunak chairs COBRA meeting over ‘extremely concerning’ situation

Rishi Sunak has chaired a COBRA meeting to disucss the “extremely concerning” situation in Sudan.

Amid the violence in the country over the last week, the Prime Minister held the third such meeting in two days with UK nationals and diplomats still in the country.

A UK Government spokesman: "We recognise that the situation is extremely concerning for British nationals trapped by the fighting in Sudan.

"We are doing everything possible to support British nationals and diplomatic staff in Khartoum, and the Ministry of Defence is working with the Foreign Office to prepare for a number of contingencies."

Earlier on Saturday, the head of the Sudanese army, General Abdel Fattah Burhan said UK, US, French and Chinese nationals will be evacuated from the country which has been ravaged by violence in the past week.

A statement by the Sudanese military citing army chief Abdel Fatteh al Burhan said: “It is expected that the process of evacuation will begin in the coming few hours, as the United States, Britain, France and China will evacuate their diplomats and nationals by air with military transport planes belonging to their armed forces from Khartoum, and it is expected to start immediately.”

The army and the paramilitary RSF, which are waging a deadly power struggle across the country, had both issued statements saying they would uphold a three-day ceasefire from Friday for Islam's Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Countries have struggled to bring out their citizens amid deadly clashes that have killed more than 400 people so far.

With Sudan's main international airport closed, foreign countries have ordered their citizens to shelter in place until they can figure out evacuation plans.

General Burhan said diplomats from Saudi Arabia had already been taken out of Port Sudan and airlifted back to the kingdom.

He said Jordan's diplomats will soon be evacuated in the same way.

Previously it had been reported that UK ministers have put forces on standby should an airlift operation be required to allow British embassy staff and other citizens based in the country to escape.