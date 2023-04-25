Sudan: UK government to begin evacuating British people

Breaking News image

The UK is to begin evacuating British people from Sudan, the government has announced.

Families with children, the elderly and people with medical conditions will be prioritised.

British military forces will carry out the "complex operation," said PM Rishi Sunak.

Rival military factions agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire from Monday night in the country, where at least 400 people have been killed in fighting since 15 April.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said officials have started contacting British nationals.

Ministers have come under increasing pressure to help at least 2,000 citizens flee the fierce fighting.

Mr Sunak described the evacuation as "large-scale" and paid tribute to the military who are carrying out the operation from Tuesday.

Around 4,000 UK citizens are thought to be in Sudan and 2,000 of them have already requested help, Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said on Monday.

On Sunday, the UK airlifted diplomats and their families out of Sudan in a military operation.