Sudan fighters seize disease lab in Khartoum posing ‘huge biological risk’, experts warn

Smoke is seen rising from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan - Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/REUTERS

Fighters in Sudan's capital have captured a central health laboratory holding infectious disease samples, posing a “huge biological risk”, the World Health Organization has warned.

The National Public Health Laboratory holds pathogens including measles, polio and cholera and technicians are now unable to secure the samples.

Nima Saeed Abid, WHO representative to Sudan, said: “This is the main concern: no accessibility to the lab technicians to go to the lab and safely contain the biological material and substances available.”

He did not clarify which side had seized the lab in Khartoum, which has been engulfed by 10 days of fighting between rival generals.

“There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health lab... by one of the fighting parties,” he said.

Fighting erupted between the Sudanese armed forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries on April 15 and has killed at least 459 people and injured 4,072, according to the WHO's latest figures.

Fighting has paralysed hospitals and other essential services, and left many stranded in their homes with dwindling supplies of food and water.

The United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA) said it had been forced to cut back on some of its activities.

At least five aid workers have been killed since fighting broke out. Two UN agencies who lost staff, the International Organization for Migration and the World Food Programme, have suspended their activities.

