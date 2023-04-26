Sudan evacuation latest: 'Up to 300' British nationals airlifted from warzone

The first RAF flight disembarks at Larnaca Airport in Cyprus - Ministry of Defence/Ministry of Defence

Up to 300 British nationals have been airlifted out of Sudan as part of a mass evacuation, Suella Braverman has said.

The Home Secretary provided an update after a second RAF flight carrying evacuaees landed at Larnaca Airport in Cyprus in the early hours of Wednesday. The first flight to arrive is due to depart for London later on Wednesday.

"We commenced an evacuation mission in the last 24-48 hours and we expect there to be approximately 200 to 300 people who have been relocated from Sudan in the last few flights," Ms Braverman told Sky News.

"We are now commencing an extensive operation, working with over 1,000 personnel from the RAF and the armed forces."

According to the BBC, 39 people were on board the first RAF flight to Cyprus and three rescue flights from Sudan were planned in total.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK would take charge of the Wadi Saeedna airstrip near the capital from German forces, after Berlin said its final evacuation flight would leave on Tuesday night.

08:20 AM

Foreign Office: 230-240 British evacuees on three rescue flights

The BBC is reporting that the Foreign Office has confirmed 230-240 British nationals are being evacuated from Sudan on three rescue flights.

Two planes have so far arrived in Cyprus and one is in the air.

According to the BBC, 39 people were on board the first flight.

The evacuees on that plane were reportedly allowed to stay at local hotels and return to the airport this morning, while British nationals on the other two flights will be kept inside the airport.

08:12 AM

Family say they have had 'very limited' contact from Home Office

The son of a British citizen trying to escape Sudan has said his family have had "very limited" contact from the Home Office.

Saleh El-Khalifa, whose mother is attempting to flee Sudan with her elderly father, said the Home Office advice to stay indoors had not been a "viable option".

His mother was forced to make a journey to Port Sudan with her 86-year-old father, who suffers from a terminal illness, and is trying to cross the border into Saudi Arabia, he said.

Mr Khalifa told BBC Breakfast the journey was "beyond challenging" and that information from the Home Office had been "very limited", adding: "It could be points that I'm not able to speak to her for a day or two.

"The first few days me and my sister tried to contact (the Home Office). The advice was the same, to stay in doors and not move. That wasn't a viable option as there was no guarantee of their safety by staying in one location.

08:10 AM

'I don’t think it is right to make this some kind of competition'

Suella Braverman has defended the Government's response to the Sudan crisis after apparent criticism from other nations.

Announcing the completion of Germany's evacuation efforts, the country's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin would not leave civilians "to their own devices", in an apparent swipe at the UK's approach.

Ms Baerbock said that "unlike in other countries", Germany's evacuation had included all its nationals and not just embassy staff.

But the Home Secretary insisted the Government had to cope with a "larger cohort of British nationals in Sudan compared to many other countries", before adding "I don’t think it is right to make this some kind of competition."