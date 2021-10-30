Sudan coup: Thousands take to streets in new protests

Thousands of people are staging protests across Sudan against this week's military coup, demanding a return to a civilian-led government.

Demonstrators in the capital Khartoum and other cities say ousted PM Abdullah Hamdok must be immediately reinstated.

Security forces are out in force in Khartoum, a BBC correspondent in the city reports.

On Monday, coup leader Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan dissolved civilian rule and arrested political leaders.

The general, who also called a state of emergency, said his actions were justified to avoid "civil war" and stop political infighting.

The military takeover has drawn condemnation from across the globe.

On Saturday, demonstrators in Khartoum were seen marching with Sudanese flags and chanting "No to military rule!"

So far, there have been no reports of violence.

"People here are very peaceful. These protests are going to continue being peaceful even when faced with the guns," Shaheen al Shaheef, a member of the Khartoum Resistance Committee, told the BBC.

"However, we do realise the current situation of Burhan - he has lost all his backing. This is really a one-person coup, there is nothing, no-one else to back him."

At least 10 protesters were reportedly killed in clashes with the security forces this week.

The Sudanese authorities have cut off the internet and other communications, as well as imposing restrictions on movement.

Civilian leaders and their military counterparts have been at odds since long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019.

The agreement between civilian and military leaders signed that year was designed to steer Sudan towards democracy but has proven fragile with a number of previous coup attempts, the last just over a month ago.

Gen Burhan, who was head of the power-sharing council, said Sudan was still committed to the transition to civilian rule, with elections planned for July 2023.