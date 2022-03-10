‘This sucks’: After 27 years, locally owned Boise bar to close

A neighborhood bar in southeast Boise will pour its final drink in a few weeks.

The Eastside Tavern, 610 E. Boise Ave., plans to close. Nestled in a corner of Eastgate Shopping Center, it’s been serving the area for nearly three decades.

“After over 27 years as a locally owned, neighborhood bar, the Eastside Tavern will be no more as of the end of April,” it wrote on its Facebook page.

The bar’s lease is not being renewed, according to the post.

A quintessential dive bar, the Eastside attracts regulars with affordable drink prices, pool tables, darts and other games. Over the years, it has served as a performance space for local musicians — not to mention buzzed karaoke crooners.

Commenters on Facebook reminisced and expressed disappointment.

“NOOOOOO!,” Mark Richmond wrote. “Going to Eastside with the Hastings crew after nightly closing was the norm!! This sucks!!!” (The nearby Hastings, shuttered several years ago, is now D&B Supply.)

“But fear not,” the Eastside added. Although the bar is exiting Eastgate Shopping Center, it could return elsewhere in some capacity.

“We have plans, big plans!” the bar explained. “And we don’t plan on being down for very long. So stick with us for news, memories, tears, beers (and shots!) and community.”