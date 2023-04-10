'Suck my tongue': Dalai Lama lambasted after video shows him kiss young boy on lips

The Dalai Lama, the spiritual head of the Tibetan community, apologized Monday after bizarre video of him kissing a young Indian boy on the lips and asking him to suck his tongue went viral.

The footage, which took place during a public event in India, has sparked widespread criticism with child rights groups as well as social media users calling the move inappropriate and calling for the 87-year-old head monk of Buddhism's removal.

The video

The incident took place on Feb. 28 at the the Dalai Lama's temple in Dharamshala, the BBC reported.

Video shows the Noble Peace Prize winner sitting in a chair with the unidentified boy standing directly in front of him and several people surrounding them including one holding a cell phone.

The Dalai Lama

While holding the boy's hand, the Dalai Lama points to his mouth and kisses the boy on the lips. People in the background are then heard clapping and laughing.

The leader then rests his forehead on the boy's forehead, before sticking out his tongue, saying "and suck my tongue".

Shortly after, less laughing is heard.

The apology

In the statement released Monday, the office for the Dalai Lama said the spiritual leader regretted his actions.

“His holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," a statement posted on the 87-year-old head Buddhist Monk's Twitter account reads.

“His holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”

Widespread criticism

In response to the incident, prominent Delhi-based child rights group, Haq: Center for Child Rights, told CNN in a statement it condemns “all form of child abuse.”

“Some news refers to Tibetan culture about showing tongue, but this video is certainly not about any cultural expression and even if it is, such cultural expressions are not acceptable," the statement continued

These so-called holiness’s who don’t marry always target young boys. What the Dalai Lama did to the boy was disgusting and he should be sacked. — Phiwa Nkambule (@PhiwaNk) April 10, 2023

Previous ridicule

The incident is not the first time the Dalai Lama has been lambasted for comments in public.

In 2019, CNN reported, the spiritual leader apologized after suggesting a female Dalai Lama should be attractive.

And in 2018, the outlet reported, he was criticized for suggesting Europe should be for Europeans only while discussing the subject of African refugees.

