This Succulent Has See-Through Leaves and It's Stunning

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

From House Beautiful

A must-have plant for black and green thumbs alike, succulents are low-maintenance beauties. From pink roses to green bunny ears, they bloom in lots of different shapes and colors. If you already have a colorful plant collection and you're looking for a unique addition, we found a succulent that'll brighten your garden because of its lack of color.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The "see-through" Haworthia cooperi is a rare succulent with transparent leaves. Native to South Africa, this type of succulent grows slowly in clusters with soft, fleshy leaves that are clear at the top. Like most succulents, they don't require a lot of upkeep. Just make sure not to over-water them.



There are different varieties of Haworthia cooperi, and they're available to purchase at Amazon, Home Depot, and Etsy. The highly-rated Green Acres Plants on Etsy is selling a truncata variety of the succulent for $14.99. It's so popular that it's earned a "Bestseller" badge. To make the leaves more translucent, the seller recommends placing the succulent in the shade for a few weeks. This will create "a window" for more light absorption.

For just under $10, Succulent Jewels on Etsy is also selling the truncata variety. Succulent Jewels has sold more than 10,000 succulents and has a five-star rating. For the Haworthia copperi, it recommends planting them in porous cactus or succulent soil and placing them in bright light daily.

Ready to add this clear plant to your collection? Check out varieties of the Haworthia copperi below.





Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like