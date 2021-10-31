Succession's Nicholas Braun explains similarities with his character

Photo credit: Home Box Office - HBO

Succession star Nicholas Braun, who plays the anxious yet opportunistic Greg Hirsch, has opened up about whether he has an affinity with his character.

Greg is the great-nephew of Waystar's founder, billionaire Logan Roy (Brian Cox), and throughout the seasons finds himself looking for ways to win over the monied Roy family and secure a place in their company.

Former Disney star Braun received an Emmy for his performance in Succession in 2020. He told The Guardian that people often assume he and his character share the same personality.

"I have the same face and I have the same voice and I generally have the same haircut," Braun explained. "It’s pretty easy for someone to be like, 'Oh, yeah, looks like him, sounds like him, so… Greg!'"

However, despite the fact that much of the character is built through Jesse Armstrong's writing, Braun said that there is a certain amount of himself in the character, such as "some of my quirkiness, or awkwardness or, like, fear, or the spasmy kind of stuff that comes out of me."

Braun described Greg as himself, but "without a guard, a guard I would usually put on in life, where I'm like, 'Ah, I don't think I should let that part of me run totally free, because people might feel weirded out.'

"With Greg I'm like, 'That part you usually put a gate around? Why don't you just let that part go?'"

Succession's third season began airing this month (October 17) on HBO and is yet to reach its finale, but the drama has already been renewed for a fourth season, with Braun expected to return.

The actor was recently cast alongside Locke & Key star Emilia Jones in new psychological thriller Cat Person, based on a short story by Kristen Roupenian in The New Yorker.



Succession season 3 airs on HBO in the US, and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

