Succession's Jeremy Strong really drank grim smoothie in series finale

HBO/ Macall Polay

Succession spoilers follow.

Succession aired its finale episode just days ago, and it has now been revealed that one of its leads did the nasty and drank a suspicious smoothie featured in its final outing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In the series finale, siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) reunite at their mother's home in the Caribbean and toast to Kendall's pursuit to be the CEO of Waystar Royco.

In the career hungry ceremony, Shiv makes a cocktail "fit for a king" and mixes a concoction of milk, Tabasco hot sauce, bread crusts, pickles, raw eggs, cocoa powder, and her spit - which Kendall takes a mouthful of in the make shift initiation.

HBO

Related: Succession’s Peter Friedman says Brian Cox is “frightening”

Strong has now let it slip that he drank some of the stomach-turning smoothie in real life - no fans, it was not just a prop or fake blend - and it turns out it was as gross as it sounds.

Speaking on the Succession HBO podcast, Strong said: "We did it only a few times, and then I went outside and retched and washed it off my hair."

Strong added: "Yeah, I did drink it, yeah."

His brother dumps the smoothie on his head moments after he gulps some of it down in the scene. The ritual is spurred on by Shiv's discovery that Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), billionaire CEO of GoJo, intended to betray her in the merger of the two companies.

Strong is known for his method acting on the show, which the podcast host Kara Swisher commented on and therefore, his ability to stomach the smoothie for the scene.

HBO

Related: Succession creator hints at Roy siblings' future after season 4 finale

Strong continued: "I wouldn't know how not to drink it. He wants it [to be CEO] that badly, that he's going to drink whatever that is. But it was disgusting."

The trio's onscreen characters have been through a lot together, with four seasons of deceit, backstabbing and snide deals - though Strong added that shooting the smoothie scene was a chance for him and his onscreen family to really enjoy themselves.

He recounted: "It was wonderful. It was one of those times when I really felt allowed to really just enjoy [myself].

"Kieran and Sarah and I have been through so much together. I love them so much. I respect them so much. Their work this season has just blown me away, but often Kendall is at variance with them."

Succession season 4 airs on HBO in the US, and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

You Might Also Like