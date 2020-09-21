'Succession's' Cousin Greg takes us inside his Emmys night at home

Nicholas Braun, whose show "Succession," won the 2020 Emmy for best drama, left, watched the show with his mom (Elizabeth Lyle), dad (Craig Braun), Courtney Spitznagel and Christopher Braun. (From Nicholas Braun)

"This is crazy," Nicholas Braun said less than an hour into his experience taking part in the largely remotely produced 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. "This is actually happening."

There are a lot of feelings to contend with when you're a first-time nominee and a cast member on one of TV's most talked-about shows, "HBO's "Succession," which has captured the zeitgeist with a Murdoch-inspired tale of a family's battle for control of a global media empire.

Braun was nominated for best supporting actor in a drama for his performance as Greg Hirsch (a.k.a. Cousin Greg), the gawky and savvy peripheral family member of the Roy media dynasty at the center of the HBO drama. The show was up for awards in multiple major categories.

In an ordinary year, it would be an exhilarating night that might include run-ins with TV's biggest stars in the lobby of the Staples Center or near-trips on long trains of expensive gowns on a crowded red carpet. But in these pandemic days, Braun was one of 100-plus nominees remotely "attending" the awards show via a live feed.

The 32-year-old actor beamed into the ceremony from his apartment on New York's Lower East Side, where he's been quarantining since July (following a brief stint with a friend in Los Angeles). He spent much of the night parked on his plush L-shaped gray couch, joined by his mother, Elizabeth Lyle, who flew in from her home in Mexico; his father, Craig Braun, who lives in Midtown; as well as his brother and his brother's girlfriend, who crossed the river from Bushwick, Brooklyn.

"We watched the feed as they opened the show, and the first cutaway was to me and I was like, wait, what the f— is going on right now?" Braun told The Times during a commercial break from the virtual festivities. "There was a lot of shots from last year, and I couldn't really hear because there's a lot of noise in my place right now. I was like, are they actually going to do Zoom stuff right now? Or did they just take old clips and make it work? It was kind of a weird moment to see myself from last year."

It wasn't a night without glitches; this is 2020, after all. Ahead of the big show, Braun gathered his parents to join him for a pre-show "red carpet" interview on ABC — only for his feed to lose sound.

"There was no response," Braun said. "I thought maybe they were not down with me being with my family. Like, is there some COVID protocol that I violated? But then the sound was back."

Looking as sleek as Cousin Greg on the night he was bopping his head to the rapping delights of Kendall Roy at that tribute dinner in Season 2, Braun was among the nominees who opted for an air of elegance at his DIY satellite ceremony — forgoing loungewear or pajamas for more formal attire.

Styled by Michael Fisher, the actor wore a navy tuxedo by Paul Smith that really came to life with a matching pair of navy Crocs bedazzled with embellishments and the word "Antibodies," the name of his recent COVID-19-inspired song. Braun dressed for a cause. The outfit will be up for auction at Chic-Relief.com — organized in conjunction with RAD (Red Carpet Advocacy) — to raise funds and awareness for Michelle Obama's voter registration organization, When We All Vote.

