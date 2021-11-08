Succession's Adrien Brody breaks down intense Kendall/Logan confrontation

Photo credit: Home Box Office - HBO

Succession season 3 spoilers follow.

Adrien Brody joined the cast of HBO's Succession in its third season, and has now opened up about his part in smoothing the relationship between Logan and Kendall.

Brody, who rose to fame with roles in The Pianist and Wes Anderson's films including The Grand Budapest Hotel, plays investor Josh Aaronson in the comedy drama.

With a vested interest in Waystar, Josh met with Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) and Logan Roy (Brian Cox) on the beach to repair their relationship and secure a return on his investment in the company.

Photo credit: Home Box Office - HBO

Related: Succession's Kieran Culkin was almost cast as a very different character

Josh admitted early on that he had already lost $350 million on his investment. In the fourth episode of season three, Josh appeared to be bonding with the Roys, but Brody admitted "there isn't a true friendship there".

Brody has now shone some light on his character's motivations on the beach. "Is there a real deep bond that would endure beyond losing a great deal of money for one or the other? Hell no. It's business," Brody told TV Line.

"I don't feel that he is a complete jerk," the actor continued. "I think he's just got a lot of power in this moment, and he's a powerful person, and he's used to dealing with very powerful people. And [Kendall and Logan] are in a position of weakness. So he's playing with the circumstances."

Photo credit: Home Box Office - HBO

Related: Succession's Jeremy Strong reveals why he pushed back on devastating episode 3 scene

The scene ended with Logan losing his breath on the walk back, and Josh having to call a doctor. Brody called the moment a "calculated move" where Josh is offering help, but also subtly asserting dominance over the Roy patriarch.

"I think the long play is to see as he fatigues, what transpires, and what reveals itself in both men," Brody teased. "And he gets his answers."

Story continues

Succession season 3 airs on HBO in the US, and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

You Might Also Like