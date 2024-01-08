“Succession”'s Tom and Cousin Greg argue over who's taller in fake Golden Globes backstage face-off

Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun jokingly sparred over their height when prompted by "Succession" costar Kieran Culkin.

Succession may be over but our love for Tom Wambsgans (Matthew MacFadyen) and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) will never die. Nor will it for the cast, apparently.

A classic Tom and Greg moment erupted backstage at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night at the behest of Succession actor Kieran Culkin. As Macfadyen wrapped up his interview in the press room following his Best Supporting Actor win, Culkin, who won Best Actor in a TV Drama, grabbed a mic from a reporter and said, "Yeah, I have a question — who is the tallest in the cast?"

Without skipping a beat, Macfadyen, who is reportedly 6'3" replied, "Me."

"You?" questioned Culkin as Braun, who is said to clock in at 6'7", emerged from the wings to question Macfadyen, confronting him and saying, "Dude!"



The two had a back-and-forth with Macfadyen repentantly explaining, "I just said I was the tallest because I thought you were outside."

"You're not taller than me," insisted Braun, a truth which was immediately evident to everyone in the room.

"We're a similar height," Macfadyen attempted to argue, while Braun kept nudging him to set the record straight until Macfadyen finally conceded, "Nick's taller than me."



David Russell/HBO Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun on 'Succession'

Only moments before, Macfadyen had admitted he was already missing the beloved, deeply messed up dynamic between his and Braun's characters. "I miss the Tom and Greg relationship," he said.

"We’re friends though. We keep in touch. We can have our own private Tom and Greg moments."

And maybe, with Culkin around to help, a few more public ones as well.

The Succession cast dominated their categories at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, winning Best Drama series and three acting awards for Culkin, Macfadyen, and Sarah Snook.

