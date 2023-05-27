‘Succession’ Style Is Changing How People Shop and Dress, According to New Data

After four seasons, Succession will finally say goodbye this Sunday, and perhaps with it an entire discourse about quiet luxury and stealth wealth.

But before things wrap up, new data suggests that these trends maybe weren’t just buzzwords after all—and that show had actual influence over viewers’ shopping habits this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Robb Report

According to numbers from eBay, there were several brands and items made popular by some characters that resonated with viewers on the platform. For instance, the total number of sales in the U.S. and Canada of Loro Piana—made popular by Kendall Roy—was up over 70 percent in April vs. March this year.

The brand has seen a resurgence over the course of the show thanks to its stealth wealth associations and a sense of discrete luxury that billionaires like the Roys adhere to. As Robb Report previously covered, Jeremy Strong revealed that Loro Piana made him custom gear for the final season, working with costume designer Michelle Matland to ensure that they got the sartorial touches just right.

The eBay data also revealed that total searches in the U.S. and Canada for the Jaeger-LeCoultre Rendez-Vous—a watch sported by Logan Roy—are up nearly 60 percent over the same period. The watch includes an automatic movement with a sapphire case back revealing the watch’s technical complexity; delicately crafted finishing touches; a face with fine Guilloché or covered in mother-of-pearl and the constant shine of its precious stones.

Finally, the data also noted that Cartier Panthere watches—the ones favored by Shiv—had sale increase by 60 percent in the U.S. and Canada for the same period.

“The panther remains an iconic, desirable design,” Christie’s international head of jewelry, Rahul Kadakia, previously told Robb Report. “Cartier created it and made it their own. Others have made panthers, but you wouldn’t buy one elsewhere, just like you wouldn’t buy a Kelly bag anywhere but Hermès.”

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.