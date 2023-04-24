Succession star cast as new James Bond villain for reality show

Prime Video

Succession star Brian Cox is lining up his next major TV job as a James Bond villain.

The legendary Scottish actor has joined Prime Video's big-budget reality competition show 007’s Road to a Million, where he'll play an all new Bond baddie called The Controller.

007’s Road to a Million sends challengers on a race around the world to some of the Bond franchise's most memorable locations in order to win up to £1 million.

Prime Video

Related: Matthew Rhys reveals how he messed up his "terrifying" James Bond audition

Prime Video has teased visits to the Scottish highlands, where young James Bond grew up, as well as glamorous hot spots like Venice (From Russia With Love) and Jamaica (home of Ian Fleming's Goldeneye estate), but there's a roadblock in the players' way.

The Controller holds the purse strings on the grand prize as he sets a series of increasingly challenging tasks for his would-be MI6 agents to complete before they get any cash.

Cox said today (Monday, April 24): "I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting.

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

Related: No Time to Die's Ana de Armas suggests Normal People star as the next Bond

"I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle."

Anyone who has seen Cox as Logan Roy in Succession or General William Stryker in the X-Men franchise will attest to the actor being perfect casting as a new Bond villain.

Little is known about The Collector beyond this announcement. Is he the brains behind SPECTRE or a rival to the terrorist group's bid to control the world?

007’s Road to a Million is a first-of-its kind TV competition for the Bond franchise, which officially joined the Amazon family in 2021.

Sony Pictures

This reality show might not be the Bond announcement fans were expecting, though anyone hoping for a new 007 to be announced will have to wait as producers have confirmed no casting has been done.

Story continues

007’s Road to a Million launches later this year on Prime Video.







You Might Also Like