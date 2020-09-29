Succession star Brian Cox says season 3 filming will "maybe" start in November

From Digital Spy

Brian Cox has suggested that season three of Succession could start filming in November.

This satirical comedy drama has slowly become a phenomenon amongst TV lovers since it premiered back in 2018, but the thirst for more episodes has gone unquenched so far.

Behind the scenes, though, things are finally moving forward post-lockdown, as the Scottish actor, who plays Logan Roy on the show, recently told The Big Issue.

"We have to be careful due to the obvious [COVID-19]," he stated. "HBO wants to protect that show because it's a key show for them.

"People have been really been watching it quite obsessively, sometimes two or three times over. So they're very protective of us and we have to get all the protocols right. We've got our own medical department dealing with the COVID thing."

Eager to start work, Cox went on to add: "We'll get going, but not until maybe November at the soonest, maybe even not until the beginning of next year."



Meanwhile, did you know that Cox once turned down a role in HBO's other monster hit, Game of Thrones?

Succession airs on HBO in the US and NOW TV in the UK.



