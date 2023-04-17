Succession shocker: [Spoiler] takes over as CEO of Waystar Royco

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Succession season 4, episode 4.

Business stops for no man... not even Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

Following last week's shocking episode of Succession, which saw Logan die on a flight to Sweden, this week's wasted no time in delivering a few shocks of its own. First up, Shiv (Sarah Snook) got a call from her doctor revealing that she's pregnant! But she chose to keep that news under wraps as the Waystar Royco board prepared to name an interim CEO.

The battle lines have been drawn: The interim CEO was likely either going to be one of the "old guard" — A.K.A. one of Logan's longtime employees — or one of his kids. And when they discover a piece of paper in Logan's personal safe that calls out Kendall (Jeremy Strong) by name as the next CEO, the debate really begins. How old is the piece of paper? Did Logan underline Kendall's name or did he attempt to cross it out? How much weight does this piece of paper actually hold? (Legally, it holds none.)

But of course, it sparks an idea. Kendall, Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv gather to discuss their options just before the board is about to meet. They all agree that no one person should be in charge, at least not out of the three of them. So, Roman proposes that he and Kendall fill the role together, and they both promise Shiv that she will be involved in absolutely every decision they make.

The board votes, and by episode's end, Roman and Kendall are declared the interim co-CEOs of Waystar Royco. (Also by episode's end, Kendall goes rogue when he acts against Roman's wishes to not make Logan look bad in the press.)

If Kendall's final decision is any indication, the drama has only just begun on this final season.

