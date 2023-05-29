‘Succession’ Series Finale Divides Fanbase: ‘Heartbreaking, Searing, Hilarious, Infuriating’

Note: This story contains spoilers from the series finale of “Succession.”

“Succession” wrapped up the story of Waystar Royco and the Roy family, and social media had many feelings about where things stood after the show’s swan song.

The episode, titled “With Open Eyes,” followed the aftermath of Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) emotionally charged funeral and crowned a new CEO for his company in Tom Wambsgans (Matthew MacFadyen). With a tense finale following the Roy siblings’ negotiating efforts to decide the fate of Waystar Royco’s acquisition by GoJo, the episode also gave a satisfying and biting conclusion to the central characters’ story.

Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) came together at their mother’s beachside home on the eve of the board meeting, as Shiv and Kendall tried to get their younger brother on their respective sides. Meanwhile Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) forged a secret alliance that kept Tom safe, while once again throwing Shiv under the bus.

After the siblings decided to band together to take down the GoJo deal, anointing Kendall into the CEO position, they returned to New York for the board meeting. But ultimately the Roys’ lust for power proved to be their downfall, as the trio quickly broke into a fight before Shiv cast the final vote and sealed the siblings’ fate.

Some Twitter users were speechless, while others were angry:

succession ended exactly how I thought it would, which brings me no joy — Lawn Dad (@Lawn_Dad) May 29, 2023

I hated it so much I hated it so much I’m so angry about it man damn succession — Ross Floyd (@heyrossfloyd) May 29, 2023

Another user thought the ending was “amazing,” while others said they were thoroughly entertained and called the episode a “heartbreaking” and “note perfect” finale:

I’ve never been anything but thoroughly entertained by all the characters on Succession. I have no faves. Think it’s one of the shows I watch for the story more than the characters — m.psych., shein school of psychology (@abbracadabra_) May 29, 2023

New succession episode was crazy, amazing ending — kye (@brominechambers) May 29, 2023

Yeah, that was a note-perfect finale. Heartbreaking, searing, hilarious, infuriating, terrifying, and the perfect final statement about a group of deeply damaged people who can't help themselves when even a modicum of power is on the table. Bravo to everyone. #Succession pic.twitter.com/Dqhulkrfrh — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) May 29, 2023

Another user said that they were “blown away” and joked that creator Jesse Armstrong and HBO would be sent their therapist bills:

THERE WE HAVE IT FOLKS, the greatest show of all time has ended, and my God, Jesse Armstrong and HBO, i'm sending you my therapist bills cause I am blown away after seeing this. Bravo simply Bravo Maestro to all.#SuccessionHBO #Succession pic.twitter.com/POfPgGl36z — Mace Syre (@macesyre) May 29, 2023

Others touted the final season of the Succession as one of the “greatest pieces of TV ever made.”

No question – one of the greatest television achievements of all time. What a series. Wow. Thanks for 4 seasons are superb work #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/taZdCoUbzb — vickster51 (@vickster51) May 29, 2023

this season of #Succession will go down in history as the greatest pieces of TV ever made. Kendall, Roman and Shiv all heirs to the throne and none wins actually . Kudos to Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook making these insufferable pricks look human. #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/lCOC5DwV3P — aon (@aonassad9) May 29, 2023

“Kudos to Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook making these insufferable pricks look human,” the user added.

All episodes of “Succession” are now streaming on Max.

