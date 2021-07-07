The Succession Season 3 Teaser Is Finally Here

Lovers of scathing insults, luxurious outfits and watching a rich, powerful family tear itself apart rejoice – the Succession season three teaser is out.

The latest series of the acclaimed HBO comedy-drama will pick up with the aftermath of Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) publicly defying family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) at the end of season two.

While the teaser is light on plot specifics, the newest run of episode looks to be big on family tension and scheming, with Kendall warning siblings Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) an Connor (Alan Ruck), “He’s our dad, but he was gonna send me to jail. He’d do the same to all of us.”

The season was delayed to due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but is now slated to premiere in the autumn.

Fans were, to say the least, excited...

watched the new SUCCESSION trailer and now feel like i could run 100 miles in 10 seconds — karen han (@karenyhan) July 6, 2021

When Succession is back on my television pic.twitter.com/XL2KkkpSZG — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) July 6, 2021

succession in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/UMcmuYHDsp — gabi (@filmsteinfeld) July 6, 2021

i’m so sad to inform you guys that i actually auditioned to be this notebook shiv roy spits on in succession but they sadly didn’t hire me :/ pic.twitter.com/5l6qAQXaFd — S. ✨ olivia colman’s bitch (@streep_lover) July 6, 2021

me when succession trailer drops pic.twitter.com/kJ0WgUVGzd — abby (@richardaIperts) July 4, 2021

