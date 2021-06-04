Succession season 3: Everything we know, including release date, cast and how to watch

Succession (Netflix)

Succession fans are finally getting some updates on the highly anticipated third season.

Following a bombshell end to the second series, which concluded in October 2019, audiences have been left waiting over a year for any news to drop about the show’s next season. Pandemic-related delays had also halted production.

HBO’s darkly funny drama follows the trials and tribulations of the Roy family as each member attempts to backstab their way to the top of the family’s global media company Waystar Royco.

The show’s all-star ensemble cast led by Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong is set to become even more impressive with a number of big names recently announced to join season three, including Alexander Skarsgård and Adrien Brody.

Here’s everything we know about Succession season three…

When will it air?

Season one was broadcast in June 2018, with the second season following in August 2019. The third series faced production delays due to the pandemic, however, filming is now underway.

A release date is yet to be announced, but the show was included on HBO Max’s 2021 slate, meaning it should be out by the end of the year.

Where will I be able to watch it?

Succession airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. In the US, viewers can watch the series on HBO Max.

Who is in season three?

The show’s star-studded cast – consisting of Cox (Logan), Strong (Kendall), Sarah Snook (Siobhan), Kieran Culkin (Roman), and Matthew Macfadyen (Tom), Nicholas Braun (Greg), Hiam Abbass (Marcia), Alan Ruck (Connor) and more – will be returning.

This time, they will be joined by big names Alexander Skarsgård (previously True Blood, The Stand, Big Little Lies) and Oscar winner Adrien Brody (previously The Pianist and The Grand Budapest Hotel).

Skarsgård’s character has been described as “a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO”.

The new cast will also feature Sanaa Lathan as Lisa Arthur, a high profile lawyer, with Linda Emond portraying senior White House aide Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven. K-pop star Jihae Kim will also be starring as PR expert Berry Schneider.

Emmy-nominated actor Hope Davis has also signed on for a multi-episode arc playing Sandy Furness, daughter to Sandi Furness – Logan Roy’s long-time rival.

Three supporting characters in previous seasons have also been confirmed as series regulars: Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lipe), chief financial officer Karl Muller (David Rasche) and Waystar Royco’s senior communications executive Fisher Stevens (Hugo Baker).

Will season three reference coronavirus?

Snook (who plays Shiv on the series) told Variety that if Jesse Armstrong (the show’s creator) chose to include the pandemic as part of season three’s storyline, “he wants to be delicate about it and classy”.

“I think it’s a thing that everybody’s aware of, and audiences are really intuitive these days,” she said. “Even just seeing a mask in the background of something or hand sanitiser, those things that have become part of our daily lives, those things maybe, but nothing that is so overt that is going to really tackle it head on, because that’s not the show.”

