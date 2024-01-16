‘Succession’s Sarah Snook Dedicates Best Lead Actress In A Drama Series Emmy Win To Her Baby Daughter: “It’s All For You”

And Monday night’s third Emmy win for Succession goes to Sarah Snook.

Taking the stage, Snook took the opportunity to credit her baby daughter, whom she was carrying while shooting the show’s fourth and final season.

“The biggest thank you, I think, is to someone who won’t understand anything that I’m saying at the moment, but I carried her with me this last season and really it was her who carried me. It’s very easy to act while you’re pregnant, because you’ve got hormones raging,” she said, with a wry smile, to guffaws from the audience.

“It was more that the proximity of her life growing inside me gave me the strength to do this and this performance and I love you so much, and it’s all for you, from here on out.”

Snook also thanked “everyone who voted… We all put our all into it and the bar was set so high. I think that’s what spurred us on from every department, we all gave it our best, led by [Showrunner] Jesse Armstong, and led by [director] Mark Mylod, who are brilliant”

Snook is the first Australian actress to win in this category and this was her third Primetime Emmy nomination and her first win for her role of Shiv Roy in Succession, the epic family drama series from HBO.

Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy is the youngest child in the Roy family headed by her father Logan (Brian Cox, also nominated tonight)—an ageing media magnate who dangles his inheritance over his manipulative and Machiavellian family.

Shiv’s husband Tom was played by Matthew Macfadyen who, earlier in the evening, thanked Snook as his “on-screen wife” in his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Moments before Snook’s win, co-star Kieran Culkin took home the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series. And to finish off a night studded with Emmys for the show, including for writing and directing, Succession won the Emmy for Best Drama Series.

The show lead the number of nominations overall with a total of 27.

Snook also took home a Golden Globe earlier this month and a Critics’ Choice Award this past Sunday. She is also SAG-nominated for the second time in the Female Actor in a Drama Series.

