"Succession" and "Only Murders in the Building" Score Big With the 2022 Emmy Nominations

Only Murders In The Building --

The 2022 Emmy Award nominations are finally here! On July 12, J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero revealed a portion of this year's stacked pool of nominees via a live-streamed event, with fan-favorite shows like "Euphoria," "Succession," "Only Murders in the Building," and "Squid Game" snagging multiple nominations each.

Issa Rae scored a nomination for "Insecure" for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, successfully capping off the show's epic five-season run. Meanwhile, "Euphoria" earned 17 total nominations, including for outstanding drama series and for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Zendaya's performance. "Squid Game" made history as the first non-English series to score a nomination in the main drama category.

"Euphoria" swept the 2020 Emmy Awards and is expected to perform similarly this year, in addition to "Succession" - which earned a record of 25 total nominations.

"Stranger Things" received 16 nominations, while "Yellowjackets" earned eight and Quinta Brunson's "Abbott Elementary" followed with seven. Unfortunately, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston were snubbed by the Television Academy for their performances in "Gaslit" and "The Morning Show," respectively.

There's a lot of Emmy-worthy competition being considered this year, and fans are eager to see who cleans up come time for the televised ceremony. The 74th annual primetime Emmy Awards will air on NBC on Sept. 12. Ahead, check out this year's list of nominees.

Related: 29 Stars Close to EGOT Status

Outstanding Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"Euphoria"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

"Squid Game"

"Stranger Things"

"Succession"

"Yellowjackets"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Outstanding Limited Series

"Dopesick"

"The Dropout"

"Inventing Anna"

"Pam & Tommy"

"The White Lotus"

Outstanding Television Movie

"Chip 'n'Dale: Rescue Rangers"

"Ray Donovan: The Movie"

"Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon"

"The Survivor"

"Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas"

Story continues

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney - "Ozark"

Melanie Lynskey - "Yellowjackets"

Sandra Oh - "Killing Eve"

Reese Witherspoon - "The Morning Show"

Zendaya - "Euphoria"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman - "Ozark"

Brian Cox - "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae - "Squid Game"

Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott - "Severance"

Jeremy Strong - "Succession"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning - "The Great"

Issa Rae - "Insecure"

Jean Smart - "Hacks"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover - "Atlanta"

Bill Hader - "Barry"

Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"

Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth - "The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield - "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Oscar Isaac - "Scenes From a Marriage"

Michael Keaton - "Dopesick"

Himesh Patel - "Station Eleven"

Sebastian Stan - "Pam & Tommy"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette - "The Staircase"

Julia Garner - "Inventing Anna"

Lily James - "Pam & Tommy"

Sarah Paulson - "Impeachment: American Crime Story"

Margaret Qualley - "Maid"

Amanda Seyfried - "The Dropout"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette - "Severance"

Julia Garner - "Ozark"

Jung Ho-yeon - "Squid Game"

Christina Ricci - "Yellowjackets"

Rhea Seehorn - "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron - "Succession"

Sarah Snook - "Succession"

Sydney Sweeney - "Euphoria"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun - "Succession"

Billy Crudup - "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin - "Succession"

Park Hae-soo - "Squid Game"

Matthew Macfadyen - "Succession"

John Turturro - "Severance"

Christopher Walken - "Severance"

Oh Yeong-su - "Squid Game"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Hannah Einbinder - "Hacks"

Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary"

Kate McKinnon - "Saturday Night Live"

Sarah Niles - "Ted Lasso"

Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple - "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham - "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan - "Barry"

Brett Goldstein - "Ted Lasso"

Toheeb Jimoh - "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed - "Ted Lasso"

Tony Shalhoub - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tyler James Williams - "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler - "Barry"

Bowen Yang - "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton - "The White Lotus"

Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus"

Alexandra Daddario - "The White Lotus"

Kaitlyn Dever - "Dopesick"

Natasha Rothwell - "The White Lotus"

Sydney Sweeney - "The White Lotus"

Mare Winningham - "Dopesick"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett - "The White Lotus"

Jake Lacy - "The White Lotus"

Will Poulter - "Dopesick"

Seth Rogen - "Pam & Tommy"

Peter Sarsgaard - "Dopesick"

Michael Stuhlbarg - "Dopesick"

Steve Zahn - "The White Lotus"

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis - "Succession"

Marcia Gay Harden - "The Morning Show"

Martha Kelly - "Euphoria"

Sanaa Lathan - "Succession"

Harriet Walter - "Succession"

Lee You-mi - "Squid Game"

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody - "Succession"

James Cromwell - "Succession"

Colman Domingo - "Euphoria"

Arian Moayed - "Succession"

Tom Pelphrey - "Ozark"

Alexander Skarsgård - "Succession"

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams - "Hacks"

Harriet Sansom Harris - "Hacks"

Jane Lynch - "Only Murders In The Building"

Laurie Metcalf - "Hacks"

Kaitlin Olson - "Hacks"

Harriet Walter - "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael - "Saturday Night Live"

Bill Hader - "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

James Lance - "Ted Lasso"

Nathan Lane - "Only Murders In The Building"

Christopher McDonald - "Hacks"

Sam Richardson - "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"Late Night With Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls"

"Nailed It!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"