Succession is ‘the only good thing to come out of Brexit’ says co-writer

The trailer opens with three of the Roy siblings considering calling their father (HBO/Now TV/PA) ( (HBO/Now TV/PA))

Playwright Lucy Prebble, one of the brains behind HBO drama Succession, says fans partly have Brexit to thank for the show, which finished on Sunday night. Prebble, a co-writer and executive producer, reveals in a foreword to the published Succession scripts that the programme started to come together on the night of the EU referendum in 2016.

“I was in a bar in Westminster after attending a free workshop about writing sitcoms. Writers chatted nervously as the result came in. No one expected it. I think Jesse [Armstrong, creator of Succession] recognised something in my politics and my sense of humour that felt familiar and could be useful,” she recalls. Prebble went on to pen three seasons in a big team of writers. “I like to think my job on the show was the only good thing to come out of Brexit,” she says.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie Oliver’s taste for feminism

Jamie Oliver has a new food delivery venture (Taster/Jamie Oliver/PA)

“I think I’ve realised I’m a massive feminist,” says TV chef Jamie Oliver. How so? “I employ probably 86-87 per cent women, and that’s not intentional either, but the heart of a lot of what I do — and this is my opinion — requires maternal feelings.” Oliver adds: “I don’t see the super-power in feminism being chippy. I see it being calm and knowing a long game, like tea cosies.” Hmm.

Artist shreds £1m next to Bank of England

Death + Taxes (Robert Lewis)

An artist is shredding £1m in notes next to the Bank of England this week to make City boys “question their relationship with money”. Imbue tells us the money will be stuffed in resin skulls. He will also exhibit Freddo chocolate bars made of bronze and plated with gold. “Everyone remembers when the Freddo was like 10p,” he rages. “Now you go to shops and they’re hitting like 50p!” So true.

The show must go on for This Morning

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Isabel Infantes/PA) (PA Archive)

As the Phillip Schofield affair rolls into a second week, some are asking questions about the future of ITV’s This Morning, which Schofield presented for 20 years before his fall from grace. But the channel seems determined to press on with the programme sans Phil. High-ups have just posted a job advert for a new producer. They say “experience in reacting to breaking news” is required. Well, quite.

Thank you for the music

Designer Dame Zandra Rhodes was on good form on Saturday at the first anniversary of ABBA Voyage. Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, his wife Sally and model Penny Lancaster watched with her. Radio DJ Scott Mills, Strictly’s Bruno Tonioli and presenters Gabby Logan and Charlotte Hawkins were also there. On Sunday, we saw comedian Munya Chawawa jamming with a ukulelist at Cross The Tracks festival.