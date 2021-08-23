Succession Will Officially Return to HBO in October for Season 3

Succession Season 3 Teaser

HBO/ youtube

Succession is making its small-screen comeback this fall.

On Monday, more than a month after releasing an explosive season 3 teaser trailer, HBO announced that the popular dramedy will return in October. Sharing a photo of Brian Cox's character Logan Roy to Twitter, the tweet read: "October."

The exact date of its premiere has yet to be confirmed.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession follows the Roy family as they prepare for the next phase of their media conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo, amid family patriarch Logan's ailing health.

Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen and J. Smith-Cameron are in the cast.

Following the conclusion of Succession's sophomore run in October 2019, season 3 began filming in New York City last fall. The acclaimed series' production endured delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Variety.

Asked about how the pandemic impacted the series, Braun, 33, said: "You can't even be annoyed."

"There's nothing you can do," he told British GQ in June. "The scenes haven't been affected. I think we're tighter than ever."

Braun also teased what fans can expect to see regarding his character Greg's relationship with cousin Tom, who is played by Macfadyen. "Tom and Greg's relationship continues to be rocky," he said. "And there's a deep love for one another under it all. That's all I can say."

Newcomers for the show's third season include Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Hope Davis and Adrien Brody.

Succession returns this October on HBO.