Succession’s Lucy Prebble: ‘It’s shocking how much we value fame. We let celebrities do anything’

'I’ve always had this thing where I feel safer when I’m doing something risky': Lucy Prebble - Andrew Crowley

While on summer holidays with her family as a little girl, Lucy Prebble – one of Britain’s most successful playwrights and screenwriters – was always allowed to pick one book from the airport bookshop.

One year, she chose The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera – an 1984 novel about a young woman who falls in love with a man with a rapacious sex drive. Another year, age 11, Prebble chose Killing for Company: The Case of Dennis Nilsen – about Britain’s second worst serial killer.

Greeting me with a big, warm smile in a grey meeting room at the National Theatre, Prebble, 42, doesn’t look like she might have been the kind of child to fixate over the obscene. Yet she has always found “the possibility of transgression” intriguing. “And parents don’t check what’s inside a book at the checkout,” she says. “They’re just happy you’re reading!”

Prebble is currently restaging her superb early play, The Effect, about a clinical trial gone wrong. Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell star as two participants who fall in love while under observation, the problem being that they cannot trust the intense emotions threatening to tear apart their previous lives. The Effect, like all Prebble’s works – from plays Enron and A Very Expensive Poison to TV shows Succession and I Hate Suzie – is both provocative and entertaining.

Transgression, then, seems to be a recurring theme for Prebble, particularly when you consider one of her earliest scripts. The first, The Sugar Syndrome, examined the relationship between a teenager and a paedophile. Prebble, who was born in Surrey to her school teacher mother and IT manager father, wrote it while interning at the National Theatre aged 22. It premiered at the Royal Court to such critical admiration it was revived in 2020.

Taylor Russell and Paapa Essiedu in Prebble's The Effect at the National - Marc Brenner

Then there was Secret Diary of a Call Girl (2007), the glossy series Prebble adapted from the anonymous blog about the science student from Bristol who moonlit as a high-end escort, starring her now good friend and regular collaborator Billie Piper. Prebble isn’t so warm about the show, which was a hit for ITV2 but critically sniffed at, and accused of glamourising sex work. Prebble left the production halfway through. “I felt like it had to be fun and frothy, but nothing challenging could ever happen,” she sighs. “After Secret Diary I kept getting the same offers: ‘Can you do a story about a woman who is strong and sexual, but not too old?’ ” What was “old” back then, 35? “Oh no!” she corrects mischievously. “32, max.”

Story continues

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Prebble’s most successful stories have been what she describes as “work that centres [on] men and male culture”. Her big break came at 28 with her 2009 play Enron, which addressed America’s creeping existentialism through the spectacular fall of the energy conglomerate, in the style of a classic Greek tragedy. It transferred to the West End and Broadway, promptly turning Prebble into a “name” – part of an exciting crop of young female playwrights re-energising British theatre, including Polly Stenham and Lucy Kirkwood.

“It’s interesting how much more praised Enron was than A Very Expensive Poison, even though I think both have the same level of ambition and scale,” she says, referring to her 2019 Litvinenko drama that told the story of the Russian spy’s attempted murder through his wife Marina’s eyes. “And yet, studies show, particularly at the National, that women buy the theatre tickets!”

Three’s a crowd: Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin in Succession - Home Box Office

If Enron made Prebble a name, Succession made her famous. She joined creator Jesse Armstrong’s writers’ room in 2017, originally seeing the job as a “step back” – she wasn’t in charge of her own material. But Succession, the most talked-about drama in recent years, about four billionaire siblings each vying to take over their father’s American media business, went on to win 13 Emmys and turned its stars into household names. Prebble was very much in the hub of a group of talented Brits, including actors Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen, and writers Tony Roche, Georgia Pritchett and, of course, Armstrong.

“It’s funny,” she says, reflecting on her time on the show, which she also executive-produced, “by the end we were staying in these locations among the very, very rich, and yes, we’re observing, it’s satire, but at the end of the day, we’re still on a yacht, we’re still on Lake Como …”

Just as observing the super rich can be nauseating, so can observing the freshly famous. “I’ve been around a lot of people who have gone from really good working actors to suddenly very famous. And seeing how the world reacts to those two very different states is really shocking. It’s shocking how much we value fame, how we will let famous people do anything.”

Prebble, right, and with friend and collaborator Billie Piper - David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sky

When out and about with Piper, Prebble remembers being “quite literally pushed out of the way [by paparazzi], constantly. It was disgusting,” she grimaces. “Another time, when we were out with a group of people but couldn’t get into a place, this guy took Billie by the shoulders and moved her to the front of the group – like she was the figurehead of a ship – and said, ‘this will work’. And of course it did, immediately.”

How does it feel now to have her own taste of fame? She squirms. “I mean, I’m not … It’s like that quote about how writers are the ideal level of famous. “Famous enough to get a good table at a restaurant but not famous enough that anyone will recognise you once you’re there.’” She doesn’t get recognised in the street, though she does get fancy party invites. “Except, once you get there, you’re at the very bottom of the pecking order.”

Perhaps one reason why Prebble is such a good observational writer is that she will often infiltrate the very worlds she seeks to satire. For her terrific black comedy I Hate Suzie (Sky Atlantic), which contains a scene in which actress Suzie (Piper) tries to repair her tainted reputation via a fan convention, she spent a week shadowing the former Doctor Who star at one of her own conventions. For a stand-out episode set at a corporate retreat on Succession, Prebble managed to infiltrate a “corporate retreat for a high level tech company” by pretending she was “corporate media talent”. She remembers there were “armed guards, and thinking, this is Britain, how is that legal?!” The thrill she got from the fact she wasn’t meant to be there, she says, “added to a level of controlling mischief that does often feature in my work”.

Billie Piper as Suzie during the fan convention episode of I Hate Suzie - Ollie Upton / Sky UK

More daring still was the clinical trial she took part in while writing The Effect over a decade ago, despite her source inspiration being the infamous 2006 UK Parexel drug trial that sent six of the eight volunteers into intensive care with organ failure. Wasn’t she terrified? “I only stayed for a bit of it, but, it’s interesting, I’ve always had this thing where I feel safer when I’m doing something risky.”

That doesn’t sound very safe, I tell her. “No,” she admits, with a wince. “But I remember thinking during the trial, well, if something goes horribly wrong, at least I was doing something worthwhile.”

Because of the actor-writer strikes over pay and the threat of artificial intelligence, Prebble is having a little break, though Hollywood is surely calling. “I completely get that for a successful corporate model, AI makes horrible sense,” she says. “But what’s dangerous is that, as we know from the past, anything that’s good in the short term is disastrous for humanity in the long term.”

For a writer however, the danger of AI must feel like juicy material. As it happens, Prebble is contemplating writing a book of short stories themed around horror. “I was very influenced by Shirley Jackson and Patricia Highsmith growing up – I feel like there may be some contemporary version of that.” Something transgressive? She smiles. “Maybe.”

The Effect is at the National Theatre until Oct 7; nationaltheatre.org.uk

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.