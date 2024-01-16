‘Succession’s Kieran Culkin Uses Best Actor Drama Series Emmy Acceptance Speech To Tell Wife Jazz Charton: “I Want More” Kids

Kieran Culkin took home the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series on Monday night and he used that platform to make a very important announcement.

Addressing his wife Jazz Charton, he thanked her for sharing her life with him, giving him “his “two amazing kids” and then, in a surprise move, added, “Jazz, I want more. You said ‘maybe’, if I win!” And the audience erupted in delighted cheers.

Culkin’s win was for his Succession role as Roman Roy, the errant middle child in the super powered family behind global media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. Earlier in the evening his co-star Matthew Macfadyen picked up the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and minutes after Culkin’s win, Sarah Snook won Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Succession‘s Shiv Roy .

Culkin also thanked Jesse Armstrong “for being a brilliant showrunner, writer and gentleman,” adding, “Thank you for Succession, thank you for everything,” and his mom, “for giving me life and my childgood which was great” and his manager Emily Gerson Saines “who I’ve been with for about 29 years,” he said. “I want to thank you for keeping my name in the conversation when no one was talking about me.”

Succession was nominated for a total of 27 Emmys, making it the frontrunner on numbers alone.

Culkin beat his category mates and co stars Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox. He also took home a Critics’ Choice Award this past Sunday where he was nominated in the Supporting Actor Category. This was Culkin’s third Emmy nomination for this role, and his first time in the Lead Actor category, as previously he was nominated for Supporting Actor.

He also won the Golden Globe earlier this month for Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama and is nominated for a SAG award in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category.

