‘Succession’s Juliana Canfield To Star In Peacock Series ‘The Missing’ From David E. Kelley

EXCLUSIVE: Juliana Canfield, who plays Kendall’s loyal assistant Jess on Succession, has been tapped as the female lead opposite Jeff Wilbusch in The Missing, Peacock’s eight-episode series from David E. Kelley based on Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani’s international bestselling novel The Missing File.

Written by Kelley, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, The Missing tells the story of Detective Avraham (Wilbusch), whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

More from Deadline

Canfield will play Janine Harris, a newly- minted detective with the NYPD. Looking for a mentor, she begs to be partnered with Avraham, who prefers to work alone, and gets her wish.

Executive producing alongside Kelley are Matthew Tinker, Jonathan Shapiro and Mishani as well as Keshet’s Peter Traugott, Alon Shrutzman, Avi Nir and Karni Ziv. The Missing is produced by Keshet Studios, the U.S. production arm of Keshet International, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group.

Canfield has been on the rise since graduating from Yale Drama School of Drama in 2017. In addition to her recurring role on HBO’s Succession as Kendall Roy’s (Jeremy Strong) long-suffering executive assistant Jess Jordan, Canfield was recently a series regular on the FX series Y: The Last Man. She is repped by Brookside Artist Management and ICM Partners.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.