Succession gave us the moment we’ve been waiting for – and it hit like a hurricane

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Connor's Wedding, the third episode Succession season four - HBO

Well, there we are. The question that has been dogging Succession since it began was answered at last, a mere 33 episodes in. Nobody could complain. This was a tour de force of acting and writing, a culmination of everything the series has promised, which swapped the usual squabbling and betrayal for pathos and fear. (Needless to say but if you are worried about the biggest spoiler of all, read no further.)

With the benefit of hindsight, it was clear that episode two was setting us up for something. The children were getting on, which ought to have been warning sign. When Logan Roy (Brian Cox) went walkabout on the floor of his Fox News-a-like TV channel and gave the staff a pep talk, we had flashes of what he must have been like in his pomp: a backs-to-the-wall buccaneer, terrifying but inspirational.

Later, at Connor’s (Alan Ruck’s) horrific karaoke session, the children united to confront him. They extracted a half apology from the old man, but he left fuming. “I love you, but you’re not serious people,” he said, which was as neat a summary of the whole series as you could hope.

Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen in Succession - HBO

He stormed into the Manhattan night. “This city, eh? The rats are as fat as skunks. They hardly care to run any more.” He knew he was talking about his own children, and that he was at least partly to blame.

What looked like it might be the start of a comeback turned out to be terminal lucidity. It was fitting that Logan’s death came off-screen, while he was on the plane over to finesse one final deal. One of the things Succession has always understood is how much life revolves around mobile phones. We learnt that at the fateful moment he was scrabbling around for his in the bathroom. There’s no dignity in the end, even on a private jet. However many billions you have: you’re there one minute and then you’re not, being bundled off a tarmac in a bag.

The children heard about it down the end of the phone. As a plot point, it had the ring of truth: isn’t this how we hear about death now? Down the end of a smartphone, the act already passed? As a device, it was ingenious, because it let Logan’s children, stuck on Connor’s wedding boat, say some honest parting words to the old man without fear of a “f— off.” The floating party, festooned with streamers, was recast as a Heart-of-Darkness-style cruise around New York harbour, in which the four children confronted their worst terrors.

Alan Ruck and Justine Lupe in Succession - HBO

The cast all turned up, but particular notice for Sarah Snook’s performance as Shiv, which mingled panic and loathing and love for the old tyrant. She and her brothers found it difficult to live with Logan; they might find it’s even more difficult to live without him. Relaying the information from the plane, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) knew that he had to convey the impression Logan could hear his children’s last words, even when it was clear to him that Logan had already gone.

From the corporate point of view, the speed with which the business had to make arrangements was shocking. One aspect of being a tycoon is that your death is not just a personal matter, but an event the markets need to know about – like a bad harvest or a hurricane.

They all thought Logan’s death would bring clarity to their lives, but it’s already clear it was only his gravitas keeping the show on the road. Without him, chaos will rule. As another irascible old leader once said, this was not so much the beginning of the end as the end of the beginning. But it was worth the wait.