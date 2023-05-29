‘Succession’ finale: Which backstabbing Roy family member became Waystar CEO? It's not who you think

Spoiler alert! This story includes details of Max's (what used to be HBO) series finale of "Succession."

A new king was crowned in the finale of Max's "Succession" Sunday night.

After dearly departed patriarch Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) death in episode 3, tonight's drama-ending episode finally answered the million-dollar question: Which Roy sibling would succeed and take over Waystar Royco?

Throughout four seasons of "Succession," the possibility of Logan's successor circled around elder son Kendall (Jeremy Strong), daughter Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin). The shocking answer after the tense 90-minute finale was: neither.

In the end, it was Minnesota-born Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) maneuvering to take the CEO job. Tom made a secret deal with GoJo CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) for the Waystar Royco top spot that the Swedish billionaire had already offered Tom's estranged − and pregnant − wife Shiv if his purchase of the media company went through.

Matsson tells Tom he needs a "pain sponge" to absorb the blows, while he pulls the company's strings out of harm's way. And Tom's just the guy for that.

"Why don't I get the guy who put the baby inside of her, instead of the baby lady," Matsson says crudely to Tom.

Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) in the "Succession" finale.

Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) caught word of the plot and snitched that Mattsson was looking for a new CEO. The Roy siblings put down the knives they were backstabbing each other with to block the GoJo deal − agreeing to make Kendall the sole Waystar Royco CEO.

Tom fessed up to his wife that deal was on. "Shiv, you should know, it's me," he said to a blindsided Shiv. This only made her more determined to block the deal and his crowning.

When it came time for casting the final, deciding vote, though, Shiv had one last change of heart.

After an explosive side-bar blow-up with her brothers, Shiv voted to approve the GoJo deal − making treacherous Matsson successful in GoJo's purchase of Waystar Royco, Tom the new CEO and crushing her siblings' bid to stay in power in the family business.

It all turned out to be a flabbergasting turn of events for Tom, who stuck the knife into Shiv and the Roy siblings in the season 3 finale uber betrayal by squealing to Logan about their plans to block him. After that ultimate treachery to his wife, Tom became Logan's right hand. But when Logan died, Tom had no allies and a toxic marriage.

Yet, the final "Succession" scenes show Tom in total control, smoothly navigating the board room with his new power. The ultimate ring-kisser, to put it politely, enjoys having his ring kissed as the new CEO.

