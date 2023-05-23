Succession Fans Are 'Obsessed' With 'Perfect' Cameo In Penultimate Episode

Logan Roy's funeral took place in the penultimate episode of Succession

Logan Roy's funeral took place in the penultimate episode of Succession

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Succession.

With Logan Roy now literally dead and buried, there’s only one episode left to go in the last ever season of Succession.

Gutting as that is to hear… wasn’t that funeral episode just everything?

The penultimate episode of the fourth and final series of Succession aired in the US on Sunday, and saw the Roys arriving at their dad’s funeral, as the tension between them continued to escalate.

During the episode, the late mogul’s estranged wife, ex-wife and lovers past and present all crossed paths for the first time in one memorable scene.

this moment between all of Logan’s ex wives was so, so, so well done, and I love that it ended with a joke only the four of them could appreciate



“At least he won’t grind his teeth tonight.”#Successionpic.twitter.com/t3ox7J8L88 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) May 22, 2023

What some viewers might not have picked up on, though, was a rather genius piece of casting.

Logan’s former lover Sally-Anne made an appearance in one of the episode’s most infamous scenes, played by none other than Brian Cox’s real-life wife, actor and filmmaker Nicole Ansari-Cox.

As more fans of Succession picked up on the cameo, they were full of praise for Nicole’s inclusion in the episode, hailing it as “perfect” and “delicious”:

Omg so Sally Anne *is* Brian Cox's real wife! https://t.co/cvMEKXY7LJ — Olga Byrska 🇺🇦 (@OByrska) May 22, 2023

I am actually obsessed that they got Nicole Ansari (Brian Cox's wife) to play Sally-Anne #SuccessionHBOpic.twitter.com/UgWG7ryDMx — Farah Sadek (@rhythmnbIooms) May 22, 2023

brian cox’ real life wife playing sally anne had me screaming pic.twitter.com/kosTyuST0l — alexandra (@ternhavens) May 22, 2023

Casting Brian Cox’s real-life wife as Sally Anne after building her up across the series as the one woman who had Logan under pressure is a nice touch — Frazier Tharpe II (@The_SummerMan) May 22, 2023

the fact that sally anne was played by brian cox’s wife is PERFECT https://t.co/6xTdCfP8Qi — nalu 💚💗 (@naluoak) May 22, 2023

AYo SALLY ANNE WAS PLAYED BY BRIAN COX'S REAL WIFE?!!?! DKSKDKKSD THE LAYERS 😭😭😭 — s (succession & barry spoilers) (@s0phja) May 22, 2023

Okay so I wasn’t the only person who noticed Sally Anne is Brian Cox’s wife, Nicole — but oh how DELICIOUS #Successionpic.twitter.com/ARat9utpRj — Sophie Harris 💙 (@SophieMeve) May 22, 2023

Oh my God, Brian Cox’s actual wife played Sally Anne. 😹😹😹😹😹😹 — Deeclassified (@deedeececil) May 22, 2023

BRIAN COX'S REAL WIFE PLAYED SALLY ANNE pic.twitter.com/7mSgcnghRr — arden | cunt of monte cristo (@erasermulaney) May 22, 2023

Succession director Mark Mylod has since told The Hollywood Reporter that Nicole landed the part after initially shadowing him on set.

Story continues

“She had asked if she could shadow me because she’s a director, and she asked if she could hang out and shadow me for the episode. I was happy for her to do that,” he revealed.

“She’s a really wonderful person and a great director. So she was with me anyway.”

Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox at the premiere of Succession's final season earlier this year

Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox at the premiere of Succession's final season earlier this year

He continued: “When we got the script, there’s this character, Sally Anne. She said, ‘This is me! It’s exactly my profile. Do you mind if I read for it?’.

“I said, ‘Nicole, knock yourself out!’. And she was fantastic. So she got the role.”

Succession is available to stream on NOW, with the final episode arriving on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK on Monday 29 May.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

MORE SUCCESSION: