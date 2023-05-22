Succession, episode 9, review: only in death have we discovered the real Logan Roy

Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook in the penultimate episode of Succession - HBO

Contains spoilers of episode 9

Only now do we reach Logan Roy’s funeral. His death feels like weeks ago – because it was, in television terms – but here is a reminder that this series is unfolding over a matter of days. Yesterday was election day. Today, Logan is laid to rest. In a mausoleum he bought from a dotcom pet supply millionaire. Shiv joked that Logan even did a smart business deal here: “A tax write-off, because it’s technically a residence.”

There weren’t many other jokes in this episode, although Greg can always be relied upon to bring the comedy. He watched helplessly as his grandfather, Logan’s estranged brother, Ewan (James Cromwell), strode up unannounced to give the first eulogy. “What do you want me to do?” he appealed to Shiv. “Take his legs out?”

That eulogy, courtesy of the show’s writer and creator Jesse Armstrong, provided the show’s deepest insight into Logan Roy’s psyche. Tough beginnings, and then tragedy: Logan blamed himself for bringing home the polio that killed his baby sister. Ewan’s speech read like a novel from that era, a world away from the snappy, modern dialogue that powers this show. “He was a man who has, here and there, drawn in the edges of the world, now and then darkened the skies a little… he was mean and he made but a mean estimation of the world, and he fed a certain kind of meagreness in men… I don’t know when but sometime he decided not to try any more, and it was a terrible shame.”

The Roy children say goodbye to Logan - HBO

Roman’s bravado deserted him in the church, and he was unable to deliver the family eulogy. Kendall and Shiv stepped in. In their speeches, too, we saw the essence of what drives them, and how their father has defined them. With only one episode left to go until the series ends, Armstrong is showing us his workings and making sure we understand what he’s been trying to say for four series. “It was hard to be his daughter. He was hard on women. He couldn’t fit a whole woman in his head,” said Shiv, who wants to prove that she is more capable than her brothers. Kendall spoke of “the magnificent, awful force of him… but, my God, I hope it’s in me.” Afterwards, he summed up what being raised as a Roy had taught him: “Life isn’t nice. It’s contingent. People who say they love you also f--- you.”

Story continues

Harriet Walter reappeared as the siblings’ ghastly mother. Logan’s wife, Marcia, made peace with his mistress, Kerry. Even before the church was empty, plotting had resumed over the future of Waystar. The only person with uncomplicated feelings of grief and no secret agenda? Logan’s loyal security man, Colin.

A show with less confidence in itself would end the penultimate episode on a cliffhanger. But the writing in Succession is too good for that. Every character is going through their own crisis. We have absolutely no idea where it’s going to go.

Episode 9 is available now on Sky Go and NOW and airs on Monday 22 May at 9pm on Sky Atlantic