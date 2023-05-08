Succession, episode 7 review: the truth comes out about Lukas Matsson

Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook as Tom and Shiv - HBO

This review contains spoilers

There was a lot going on in episode seven of Succession (Sky Atlantic), but it was hard to get past Lukas Matsson’s jacket. Who goes to a high-powered pre-election party, featuring New York’s most powerful movers and shakers, in a bronze velvet bomber jacket? A bold move.

Shiv has thrown in her lot with Matsson, unbeknown to her brothers. That means lots of covert manoeuvring on her part. She is also keeping her pregnancy secret – at least, we have to assume that she’s still pregnant and that Tom doesn’t know, as this was dropped into the plot in episode four and hasn’t been mentioned since – and his barb that “you’re maybe not a good person to have children” will have cut deep.

Their row was vicious, featuring another star turn from Matthew Macfadyen. To think that, for years, he was regarded mostly as a decent bet for period dramas and as the husband of Keeley Hawes. He’s a terrific actor.

This was the episode in which the strain was really starting to show for all the main players. There were few laughs, unless you count Greg firing everyone over Zoom, and Connor spelling out his requirements for an ambassadorship in exchange for dropping out of the presidential race (“Mogadishu? Little bit car-bomby.” “North Korea? I could open it up like Nixon did China!”).

The atmosphere at the party was testy and uncomfortable, and that translated into the viewing experience. This wasn’t an episode to enjoy, exactly, however good the writing may have been. Shiv is trying to screw over Kendall and Roman, Kendall is trying to screw over Roman and Shiv, Roman is becoming increasingly unpleasant and insecure.

Ashley Zukerman, Sarah Snook and Alexander Skarsgård as Nate, Shiv and Lukas - HBO

Tom fears he’s about to be binned and is also jealous that Nate has reappeared on the scene (handily, there is a website which details the history of all the characters, because I’d completely forgotten that Nate existed). Even Greg has lost any semblance of a good side, although perhaps he never had one. “HR says I’m the right guy for the job,” he said of firing people, “because it looks like I care, but I don’t.”

Story continues

And at the heart of this discontent was the spectacularly awful Matsson, who we’re now invited – I think – to believe is somewhere on the autistic spectrum. “I don’t always read people great,” he told Shiv, in what seemed to be a rare moment of honesty. He was then forced to admit that his subscriber numbers were a fiction. As we move into the final stages of

the show, perhaps we’ll get more truths and fewer laughs.

Episode seven is available now on Sky Go and NOW and will air on Sky Atlantic at 9pm on Monday 7 May

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.