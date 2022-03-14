‘Succession’ Cast Says Sarah Snook Is Doing Fine After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Sarah Snook was not at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday to pick up her Best Supporting Actress Award for her work in HBO’s Succession due to a recent diagnosis of Covid-19. Her castmate Kieran Culkin told the media backstage that she is feeling fine.

“She just won an award, she’s fine,” Culkin said in the press room while celebrating the show’s Best Drama Series award.

Added costar Brian Cox jokingly, “F**k Covid, she could have got here.”

Cox later teased that the cast would be heading over the Snook’s room to celebrate their collective wins and “to see which one gets tested for Covid next.”

Culkin was also honored with the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama award.

Snook last attended the Director’s Guild Awards with her Succession squad on Saturday night. Mark Mylod took home the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Drama Series award.

