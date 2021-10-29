Succession 's Brian Cox Plays with Patches the Cat in Silly PETA Campaign — Watch the Video!

Brian Cox recently took a break from portraying the cold-hearted billionaire Logan Roy on HBO's Succession to play with a new furry friend.

The Golden Globe winner, 75, sat down for an interview (and some snuggles) with a shelter cat named Patches for PETA's new campaign, urging pet owners to spay and neuter their animals.

"Patches, is it? I'm Brian Cox... but you know that already, yeah?" the actor introduced himself to the unresponsive feline. "Shakespeare? Braveheart? Rob Roy? X-Men? Or Succession? TV!"

RELATED: Succession Cast Members Speculate How the Roy Family Would Endure Quarantine Together: 'Death!'

Cox, who has two adopted cats of his own, explained why he has such a soft spot for them. "The thing I love about cats is their independence," he said. "They can take it or leave it, and that's their power. That's their strength. They're very dependable. They have an instinct about what you need, and sometimes you don't always know, and then a cat comes, and then you go, 'Oh, thank you.'"

As for whether or not a cat could "crack Logan Roy's hard exterior," Cox contemplated before responding with a firm "no."

Brian Cox

peta Brian Cox and Patches the cat

Cox also talked to Patches about the importance of adopting from shelters and spaying/neutering pets to end animal homelessness. More than 6 million cats and dogs enter shelters every year, and roughly half of them end up being euthanized, according to PETA.

Patches, who was previously a resident of London's Mayhew animal shelter, has found his forever home since making his onscreen debut alongside the Succession star.

Cox is back for season 3 of the hit series, which premiered this month on HBO, two years after the previous season ended. His character Logan is the patriarch of the uber-wealthy Roy family. The show follows Logan's three adult children (Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin) as they fight for the keys to their dad's media and entertainment empire, Waystar RoyCo.

The role earned Cox his first Golden Globe last year, after he was previously nominated for the 2000 limited series Nuremberg.