Succession boss talks when he'll end the show

Photo credit: HBO/Sky

Succession is set to return for its third season very soon, giving us more twists and turns as the children of Brian Cox's media mogul Logan Roy fight to be the one to control his powerful empire when he's gone.

The show's very premise is that it's leading up to one moment: who will be the successor? And like many sitcoms based around the 'will they, won't they' romance of a couple, things can go flat if you delay it for too long, while trying to continue after they pair up can lead to the show feeling pointless.

Photo credit: HBO

Related: Succession season 3 adds Peaky Blinders and Big Little Lies stars to cast

Creator Jesse Armstrong is very aware of those traps, and has stated that because of wanting to avoid running out of steam, Succession is likely to end sooner rather than later.

In a lengthy interview with The New Statesman, Armstrong said: "There's going to be a very definite moment when that story is over, and it can't go on too long. I think there'll be an end for me in this incarnation of the show in… (pause) in a bit."

Could that mean that season 3 is the final run of the show, but they're just not telling us because they don't want us to have that mindset going in?

Photo credit: Getty Images

Related: Succession and Locke & Key stars join Cat Person movie adaptation

Potentially, although executive producer Georgia Pritchett previously said that "the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four", but we're taking nothing as gospel until we see it.

One avenue we'll never see the show pursuing is the possibility of Kendall, Roman or Shiv giving up and pursuing a regular person's life, with Armstrong stating that it would be "as plausible as you thinking, 'Maybe I'll retrain and become an astronaut'. Maybe you could do it. It's possible. But it's not going to happen."

Succession airs on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK. It is due to return to screens later this month.

You Might Also Like