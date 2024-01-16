“Succession”'s Alan Ruck Says His Cane Has Become a 'Security Blanket': 'I Had to Bring It' (Exclusive)

The actor used a silver and black cane while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Emmy Awards

Alan Ruck is attending the 2023 Emmy Awards in style.

The Succession actor, 67, who played Connor Roy on the hit HBO series, sported a silver and black cane with his navy blue suit while walking the red carpet of the annual awards event.

While speaking with PEOPLE on Monday night, Ruck explained that he didn't necessarily need the device for accessibility purposes but chose to use it thanks to its detailing.

"I actually have been feeling pretty good the last couple of days, I've not been using a cane, but my stylist found this — look at that little mermaid," he said, showing off the cane.

Ruck added, "So I felt like I had to bring it. I felt like — there's no way I could leave it at home. It's a security blanket, too."

Theo Wargo/Getty Alan Ruck walks the Succession carpet.

Related: Succession Actor Alan Ruck Sued by Driver Who Claims He Sustained 'Severe Injuries' in Pizzeria Crash

Back in October, Ruck was involved in a car accident, but, according to TMZ, who cited sources, the star has been using his cane after he underwent a full knee replacement surgery last month. The outlet added that Ruck also suffers from arthritis.

Ruck previously sported a cane at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards last week. When Entertainment Weekly Editor-in-Chief Patrick Gomez said it could be a "new fixture" in Ruck's wardrobe, he replied, "We'll see. That's what Brian Cox said," referring to his Succession costar.

Related: The 2023 Emmy Awards: Follow Along as PEOPLE Covers the Show and the Red Carpet Live

During the Emmys red carpet, Ruck also made a quick quip about the extra ability accessories on the carpet after Pedro Pascal was mentioned. (The Last of Us star has been wearing a sling on his right arm since the Golden Globes.)

"It's the awards of damaged goods," Ruck joked.

The actor also spoke highly of Succession — the HBO series that's been sweeping the drama categories of the 2023/2024 awards shows so far — during his time on the red carpet.

Story continues

"I've had a lot of nice jobs in my career, but this is the first time I've been involved with something that's so critically acclaimed," he said. "There's a lot of light on our show. It's thrilling. I'm enjoying it.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards as they're broadcasting live on Fox from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.