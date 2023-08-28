A successful trade deal could herald a new dawn in Anglo-Indian relations

Modi and Sunak

India is to host the next G20 summit in New Delhi in September, a further opportunity for the world’s most populous nation and biggest democracy to exert its influence among countries not aligned to the West. Last week’s lunar landing was greeted with euphoria in India, with Narendra Modi, the prime minister, leading the celebrations remotely while attending a meeting of the so-called Brics in South Africa.

India’s economy grew by more than 7 per cent last year and will soon be the world’s third biggest. Despite the abject poverty of millions, it has a rapidly growing middle class offering a large market to its trading partners. Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, has been in India seeking to expedite negotiations over a trade deal, now into their 13th round. With 19 of the 26 chapters of a potential agreement completed, the talks will get harder as more contentious issues are addressed.

For India, easier visa access to Britain and certain tax concessions are key points. Increased labour mobility will be a hard sell in the UK given the controversy over immigration.

But there is a geopolitical prize to play for by wooing Mr Modi away from his ill-judged ambivalence towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. India is also an important counterweight to China.

Given their historic ties, Britain is in a good position to bring India into a more central geopolitical role. Rishi Sunak, who will be at the G20 summit, understands the country and knows its leaders. His elevation to No 10 was a significant event in India. An outline trade deal agreed possibly as soon as the G20 summit would be a significant feather in Mr Sunak’s cap and could usher in a new dawn in Anglo-Indian relations.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.