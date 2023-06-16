Successful test flight for Canada’s first type-certified e-plane

Under rainy skies at the Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre, the first type-certified electric plane in Canada recently had its debut test flight. The team from the University of Waterloo’s Institute for Sustainable Aeronautics, in partnership with the Flight Centre, took the Velis Electro up in the air on June 9 as part of their ongoing research into the future of electric aviation.

The teams are testing the commercial model of the e-plane — a Velis Electro, manufactured by the Slovenian company Pipistrel — with the eventual goal of making short-distance flights like commuter treks from Toronto to Hamilton.

“These test flights are literally just verifying that it meets the manufacturer's specifications,” project leader and University of Waterloo professor Paul Parker told The Weather Network after the flight.

“And I always love how we have a surprise: we didn't expect it to be raining. So what better to say: ‘Yes, it's a rainy day. But that was no problem.’ If we had the perfect day, [you might say,] ‘Well, what about under other conditions?’ Well, this is another condition, the rain was no problem.”

Paul Parker, project leader at Waterloo’s Institute for Sustainable Aeronautics and professor at University of Waterloo, with the Velis Electro e-plane. (Still via The Weather Network)

Countries around the world are trying to reduce transportation emissions, especially from aviation. Earlier this year, France recently banned short-haul flights where rapid rail alternatives exist. The Sustainable Aeronautics program is looking to prove that e-planes could be another tool in those efforts.

Thumbnail image: The Velis Electro, Canada's first type-certified electric plane, landing at Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre after its first test flight. (Still via The Weather Network)