Successful completion of the migration of Euronext’s Core Data Centre

  • Migration of Euronext’s Core Data Centre from Basildon, UK to the Aruba Global Cloud Data Centre in Bergamo, Italy has been successfully concluded on 6 June 2022

    • New green Core Data Centre migration was a major step in achieving Euronext’s ESG goals as part of itsFit for 1.5º” commitment

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris 15 June 2022 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced the successful completion of the migration of its Core Data Centre and related colocation services from Basildon, UK, to the Aruba Global Cloud Data Centre IT3 in Bergamo, Italy. This key milestone has been completed on schedule in just 14 months, following the announcement of this strategic decision in April 2021 in the context of the Borsa Italiana Group acquisition.

Strategic rationale and value creation

Relocating Euronext’s Core Data Centre from the UK to Italy, into a best-in-class and green data centre facility, was a strategic decision made in response to multiple factors, including the dynamic created by Brexit, and a strong rationale for relocating Euronext’s core European trading activities in the European Union. This move allows Euronext to fully control and directly manage its core IT infrastructure, as well as a key service to clients, colocation, which was previously outsourced. It also allows the generation of colocation revenues, embedded in the upgraded synergies.

The Aruba Global Cloud Data Centre meets the highest quality standards (rating 4 certification), provides the maximum level of safety and resilience, and is 100% powered by renewable energy, enabling Euronext to minimise its environmental impact.

Euronext now operates a state-of-the-art colocation facility available to both members and non-members, opening up new opportunities for development of services, and contributing as of today to a part of the planned delivery of the €100 million run-rate annual EBITDA synergies related to the Borsa Italiana Group acquisition targeted for 2024.

The Core Data Centre migration has been timed in order to pave the way for the migration of the Borsa Italiana equity and derivatives markets onto the Euronext Optiq® trading platform as soon as 2023.

Powered by nature and clean energy

The migration to the new green Core Data Centre represents a key milestone in Euronext’s “Fit for 1.5°” commitment, part of its ESG strategy. Located in the Aruba Global Cloud Data Centre IT3’s certified and energy-efficient buildings, the new Core Data Centre is entirely powered by renewable energy, much of it self-produced through a large photovoltaic system and a hydroelectric unit. It also benefits from reduced power consumption thanks to very efficient cooling systems using geothermal and dynamic free cooling, and the use of cloud computing to reduce the number of servers. The new Core Data Centre allows Euronext to reduce its own carbon footprint, while also enabling its colocation clients to lower their environmental impact.

Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said: “The migration of Euronext’s Core Data Centre to Italy, 14 months after the closing of the Borsa Italiana Group acquisition, marks a milestone in bringing back to the European Union the Core Data Centre that handles 25% of European trading volumes. It is the first major achievement within Euronext’s Growth for Impact 2024 strategic plan, paving the way for the migration of the Italian cash equities and derivatives markets to the Euronext Optiq® trading technology as soon as 2023. This migration triggered the first business synergies related to the Borsa Italiana Group integration. I would like to thank all our teams, our clients, and our service providers for this successful project, which will benefit the whole of the financial ecosystem while helping our clients reduce their own carbon footprints.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 2,000 listed issuers and around €6.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end March 2022, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.

For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2022, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: www.euronext.com/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data: for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information. To make a request regarding the processing of your data or to unsubscribe from this press release service, please use our data subject request form at connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

