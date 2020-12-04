Successful 1031 DST Investment Completed for Mother-Daughter Duo

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties today announced the completion of a 1031 DST investment for a mother-daughter duo. The pair sold a vacation rental property they owned for many years. They were eager to exit the highly management-intensive environment of operating vacation rentals and enter into a more passive, diversified investment structure such as the DST. They utilized the Kay Properties 1031 DST marketplace at www.kpi1031.com to invest in a prepackaged multifamily DST portfolio.



Kay Properties team helps with 1031 DST investment

The Delaware Statutory Trust exchange investment was completed by Kay Properties and Investments team members Chay Lapin, Senior Vice President, and Matt McFarland, Vice President.

Chay Lapin, Senior Vice President, stated, “We are grateful for the opportunity to help another family complete a 1031 DST exchange. They now are involved in a more passive investment environment to better suit their lifestyle. Our clients approached us with a very high level of sophistication of buying and selling their own real estate over many years. When considering all their options, they decided that the Delaware Statutory Trust structure was best suited for their needs.”

Lapin continued, “Through on and off correspondence for over a year and a half, the clients were able to complete their own due diligence on DSTs. They spent time with us learning about how DSTs could potentially help them all while utilizing the DST investment marketplace at www.kpi1031.com/marketplace.”

Teamwork at Kay Properties completes 1031 DST in timely manner for clients

Matt McFarland, Vice President at Kay Properties, stated, "This particular client was able to exchange out of a management-intensive vacation rental. The 1031 up leg was a multifamily DST offering with multiple properties totaling over 900 units. Needless to say, this $100M+ multifamily portfolio is an investment that would have been out of reach to many investors if it weren’t for the DST structure.”

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market.

Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.

*Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. *This case study may not be representative of the experience of other clients. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

Risks and Disclosures

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. 1031, 1033 and 721 exchanges are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. Securities offered through Growth Capital Securities. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and Growth Capital Securities are separate entities.

