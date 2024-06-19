Success for England ‘can’t all rest on’ Jude Bellingham says Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate says that success for England “can’t all rest on” Jude Bellingham’s shoulders ahead of their second Euro 2024 Group C match against Denmark.

England will be looking to make it two wins in their first two Euros group games after winning 1-0 in their opener against Serbia thanks to Bellingham’s goal.

Speaking in a press conference today (19 June), Southgate said: “Over the years we have had some good players and we have good players now. The success of the team will not depend just on Jude. It can’t all rest on his shoulders. Everybody has to contribute equally.”