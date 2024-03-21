Subway Switches to Pepsi Products After More Than 20 Years Selling Coca-Cola

The sandwich chain will have Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Gatorade products rolling out in 2025

Joe Raedle/Getty Subway is switching to Pepsi products

Subway is switching up its drink options next year.

The sandwich chain announced a new 10-year agreement to stock PepsiCo products rather than the Coca-Cola beverages it has sold since 2003.

The beverage shift will start in U.S. restaurants in 2025. Rather than offering drinks like Coca-Cola, Sprite, Vitamin Water and Dasani, locations will have Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade and Aquafina.

Subway signed a 15-year deal with Coca-Cola back in 2003 and, when it expired in 2018, the chain continued to sell the products in the U.S., according to CBS News. But Subways in some international markets, like Canada and Germany, have already moved to PepsiCo.

The announcement also noted that Subway is extending its partnership with Frito-Lay through 2030. As Frito-Lay is a subsidiary of PepsiCo, switching to PepsiCo drinks means that the fast food spot will get snacks and beverages from one supplier and result in “more efficiency,” per a release.

Subway has revamped several areas of its menu in the past year.

Courtesy of Subway Subway introduced footlong snacks in January

In February 2023, Subway confirmed to PEOPLE about the plan to do away with the pre-sliced meats. They installed deli meat slicers in 20,000 locations throughout the summer.

The chain also added a new category to its menu in January: Subway Sidekicks. The Sidekicks include three extra-long menu items, all of which are served warm and are meant to be paired with a sub.

The footlong chocolate chip cookie ($5) has the same classic taste of the beloved cookies that Subway has sold for years. The Cinnabon footlong churro ($2) is topped with Cinnabon’s cinnamon and sugar mix. The Auntie Anne’s footlong soft pretzel ($3) is salted and served with Subway’s honey mustard on the side.

