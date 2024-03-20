Subway Is Bringing 4 Sauces to Grocery Store Aisles

It's time to level-up your at-home sandwich game.

Subway

Subway is making it even easier to recreate its restaurant experience at home.

On Wednesday, Subway announced a new partnership with T. Marzetti Company, a specialty foods manufacturer, to bring the chain's sauces to grocery stores across the U.S., And it's all in time for the end of National Sauce Month, a very real holiday that we've apparently been celebrating all March long.

The release includes four sauce flavors, which Subway shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine, can be used for dipping, cooking, or really, however you wish, including Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Baja Chipotle, and Creamy Italian MVP.



Subway

“Subway fans love our signature sauces. Three of the new retail sauces – Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, and Baja Chipotle – are inspired by guests’ in-restaurant favorites, and we’ve added an exclusive flavor to this collection with a Creamy Italian MVP, a new twist on Subway’s MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette,” Paul Fabre, the senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway. “This partnership takes our sauces to another level and enables our fans to take their culinary creations from ordinary to extraordinary while also contributing to an important cause.”



These aren't just great sauces to have on hand for your next snack or sandwich. Part of the proceeds from the sauces will go toward supporting the Fresh Start Scholarship Fund, a program that offers tuition assistance to Sandwich Artists (aka Subway restaurant employees). Scholarship recipients receive $2,500 to use toward their secondary education.



Related: Subway Adds Meat Slicers to Thousands of Its Sandwich Shops

“Subway’s signature sauces have become industry icons and household names, helping to introduce beloved flavors like teriyaki and chipotle to millions of Americans,” Carl Stealey, president of T. Marzetti Company’s retail business, added in the statement. “We’re honored that Subway trusted T. Marzetti to help build on that legacy and bring their sauces to kitchens across the country through this exclusive licensing agreement.”

Story continues

The 16-ounce bottled sauces will roll out to select retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, and Albertson’s, in the coming weeks. Pricing will vary depending on the retailer, so shop around for the best deal. And, just in case you need a little more inspiration, Subway and T. Marzetti also collaborated on recipes using each sauce, which you can find at newsroom.subway.com.



For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.