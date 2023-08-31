Subway’s blimp looks like a sandwich, debuts in KC next week. Here’s how you can ride

If you ever wanted to eat from a blimp, now’s your chance.

Next week, Subway is taking a select few on a ride 1,000 feet in the air to dine in a 180-foot-long restaurant above Kansas City. The Subway in the Sky stops in the city Sept. 5-7, and you can register to be one of about 120 winners to take a trip inside the sub-decorated blimp.

Registration opens for the three days of Kansas City flights at 7 a.m. Saturday, and it’s first come, first served — the first people to sign up to ride will get a spot.

The 180-foot-long Subway blimp will fly over Kansas City Sept. 5-7.

The inside of the blimp has been turned into a restaurant, where participants can enjoy a sandwich flight of Titan Turkey, Grand Slam Ham, Garlic Roast Beef and The Beast, featured in Subway’s Deli Hero series. The Beast is also the design on the blimp’s exterior.

Each trip, about 40 minutes long, can accommodate up to six winners. Subway said they’ll take up to 40 people for a ride each of the three days, taking off from Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, said Subway spokesperson Sarah O’Connor-Guffey.

Kansas City is the first stop on the blimp’s tour. It is scheduled to travel to Orlando Sept. 19-20 and Miami Sept. 24-26.